Marie B. Crews died May 2, 2020, at home in Lancaster, Calif. Born 1943 in Rochester N.Y., she was married 50 years to Charles Crews, a veteran. A member of Grace Lutheran Church, she volunteered making Braille bibles, and was in the "Red hat" club. Marie is survived by 3 children and 6 grandchildren. Celebration of Life is scheduled for August 8, 10 am at Joshua Memorial chapel, in Lancaster.

