Born March 5, 1942 in Hialeah, Fla. Passed away June 9, 2020 in Lancaster, Calif. Survived by daughter Laura Carpenter, son Mark Windhausen, daughter Kathryn Williams, son-in-law Robert Williams, and grandson Eric Williams. Preceded in death by husband Frank. Loving Mother and Grandmother.

