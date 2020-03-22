|
|
Passed away in her home with her family on March 11, 2020. She was born April 14, 1926, to Mary and Carl Jacobsen at their home in Lancaster. She Graduated from A.V. High School in 1944. After obtaining a business degree at Websters College in Los Angeles, she worked as the first female secretary at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, Lancaster Station from 1945 to 1953.
In 1950, she married George Hulsizer, in the old St Paul's Episcopal Church on Cedar Avenue in Lancaster. He preceded her in death in 1973.
In 1976 she was hired as a secretary in the Physical Education and Athletic Department at Antelope Valley College. She remained there for 20 years being secretary to the coaches, a job she loved.
She is also proceeded in death by her parents, Mary and Carl Jacobsen, and her sister Virgina Wheeler. She came from an Antelope Valley pioneer family. Her grandfather John DeMuth, homesteaded a farm on the east side in 1904.
She leaves behind a brother, Richard Jacobsen, two sons, Gerald (Jerry) and Thomas (Tom) Hulsizer, grandsons, Christian and Justin Hulsizer, granddaughter Brittni Hulsizer, brother- in-law Paul Wheeler, nephew's Brad Wheeler, Rich Jacobsen and niece Ann Jacobsen, great- grandsons, Deon Hulsizer, Brylen Lari, Carson Hulsizer and great-grandaughter Ella Hulsizer.
A small service will be held at Mumaw Funeral on Saturday March 28 at 10:00 a.m.
Public viewing will be Friday March 27, between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 22, 2020