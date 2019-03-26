Passed away on March 15th of natural causes in Lancaster. Born in Venice, Calif. on June 17, 1929 to Ralph and Mary Lee, she married William George Hawkins, Jr. on June 19, 1949. She was a homemaker during their 55 year marriage, however her artistic talents lead her to various home businesses, including cake decorating, teaching ceramics and performing as Margie the Clown at local events.



Though she had no children, she was affectionately known as "The Auntriarch" by her many nieces and nephews, as well as several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her friends and neighbors in Reseda, Big Bear and Lancaster, Calif.



A celebration of her life will begin at 2 P.M. on Saturday, March 30th at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 23287 North Sierra Hwy, Newhall, Calif. 91321, where she has been interred next to her husband and parents. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary