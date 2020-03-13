|
|
Born January 3, 1955 at Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, Nevada. He lived in Illinois, Minnesota, and California. He served 4 years Active Duty in the Army, and spent 2 years of that in Germany. He was a helicopter crew chief officer. He graduated Bemidji St. University with a Bachelors of Science. He ran his own dry cleaning business in Minnesota, worked with Kenney's Corp and started his own home maintenance business in California. In 1996, he began his life with Mary and children Leona and Lindsay. Mark bravely fought cancer the last 3 years of his life. He is preceded in death by father John Niemann and brother David Niemann. He is survived by partner Mary Tuck, mother Betty Klemens, brothers John Niemann, Mark Klemens, Bob Klemens Jr., sisters Linda Dobbs, Sherry Evitts, Mary Buffington, Sherry Pederson, Salley Mulroy, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts, daughters Amanda Voight, Alissa Filsmeyer, Leona Tuck, son Lindsay Tuck, and grandson Dakari Bell. Services will be held at Chapel of the Valley Mortuary, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 13, 2020