Went home to the Lord on June 26, 2020. She was born in Oakes, North Dakota on January 1, 1938. She leaves to mourn, her husband David Gasper, married Jan. 2003. Her children Ron and Christine Williams, Brent and Denise Warren, Chris and Veronica Bligh and grandchildren, Jennifer Williams, Christopher and Kayla Warren, Michael and Marissa Brickner, Kyle Bligh, TJ and Chelsey Ewing and precious great granddaughter Trinity Ewing. Sister-in-law Linda Ross. Marlene was preceded in death by beloved husband Don Warren, parents George and Pearl Christenson, brothers Gerald A. and Ronald W. Christenson, sister-in-law Jolene Christenson. Marlene grew up on a farm in North Dakota. She came to California after graduating from business college, met and married Don, and moved to the Antelope Valley where she lived for the past 60 years. Marlene graduated nursing school in 1975, worked as a critical care nurse and a nursing instructor at Antelope Valley College until she retired in 1997. Marlene was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was active in the bell choir and other church activities. Marlene loved cross stitching, travel and was an avid bridge player along with David and an ACBL member. She also worked tirelessly for the Relay for Life. Family graveside service was requested at Joshua Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to: Grace Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

