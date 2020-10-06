Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother

Born September 2, 1931 in Phillips, Wisconsin.She left us peacefully, at the age of 89, to meet the Lord on September 29, 2020 from Lancaster, California.

Marlene was a rare and courageous woman. Formed by her Catholic faith at a young age, many of her greatest joys were attending daily Mass, assisting at Church ceremonies and attending an annual religious retreat each October. Steadfastly devoted, her resolute way of life set the stage for her role as the matriarch of a family that spans over 65 years.

She also distinguished herself as an entrepreneur, artisan and educator to hundreds. An early pioneer in her role as a multi-faceted working Mom, she found time to teach adult education classes in the evenings, passing along her unique style of original creations. From practical, to whimsical, her arts and crafts have been enjoyed by over four generations of art lovers. She had a love of clowns and collected them throughout her life. One of her recent hobbies was making tie dolls and unique walking canes out of men's neckties. Her fun and outgoing personality showed when she put on her favorite fancy hats and attended her Red Hat Ladies and Black and Bling Ladies events throughout the year.

Marlene is survived by her seven children: Marvin McKinnon, Melene Ziglar (Randal), Mark McKinnon (Peggy), Lt Col (USAF ret) Martin McKinnon (Kelly), Marshall McKinnon (Michelle), Melinda McKinnon-Symons, and Melanie Reddemann (John); 20 grandchildren: Charlene Bendt (Steve), Jeremy Johnson (Christy), Dallon Cox, Melena Spalliero (Thomas), C2C (USAF)Maxwell McKinnon, Jenna McKinnon, Joseph McKinnon, Mary Zielinski (Ryan - Major USAF), Amy Kling (Greg), Holly Banschbach (Paul), Thomas McKinnon, Abby McKinnon, A1C (USAF) Samuel McKinnon, Emily McKinnon, Audrey McKinnon, Daniel McKinnon, Christopher McKinnon, Madeline McKinnon, Ryan Reddemann and Logan Reddemann; 15 great grandchildren: Leighann Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Edward Johnson, Connor Johnson, CJ Bendt, Danny Bendt, Addison Zielinski, Zoey Kling, Peter Kling, Alice Kling, Iris Kling, Rhett Banschbach, Ava Banschbach, Theo Banschbach, and Graham Banschbach.

From her large family to the many whose lives she touched during her time on earth, she will be sorely missed by a veritable multitude. Godspeed Mom, please continue to pray for us you left behind.

Services for Marlene will take place on October 7, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1746 Locust Street, Rosamond, CA 93560. Rosary will be at 9:30 am, mass and funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Marlene McKinnon to the church she loved, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

