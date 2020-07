Or Copy this URL to Share

July 19, 1934-July 12, 2020 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2Tim 4:7 Martha passed away at the age of 85. She is survived by 5 children; Tim Reddick, Christina Miltenberger, Rod Reddick, Donald Reddick, Robert Reddick; and 2 sisters, Sharon and Annie. She had a multitude of grandchildren. It's hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.





