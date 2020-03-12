|
|
Born March 23, 1934 in Loogootee, Indiana. Died February 24, 2020 in Lancaster, California at the age of 85. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Philip Sr. her children Nick Altieri (Becky), Philip Altieri Jr. (Debbie), Chris Altieri, Connie Bearden (Steven).
Preceded in death by her daughter Anne Fulbright and son-in-law Reuben Fulbright, her 3 sisters Betty, Connie and Marci and her brother Cliff. She is survived by her brother Patrick Doyle, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn met her high school sweetheart Phil in 1951 and they married in 1954 when Phil returned from the Korean war.
Carolyn was a homemaker and an avid reader. She loved her trips to Laughlin and Lake Tahoe with her husband. She will be remembered for her cooking and baking, especially those chocolate chip cookies, pecan pies, and the best cheesecake ever. She will also be remembered for her faith in God, her love of her family and that happy smile. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a mass on March 21, 2020 at 12 noon at the Sacred Heart Church located at 565 West Kettering St. in Lancaster, California. An informal celebration of life will be held at Medranos Mexican restaurant located at 44276 10th Street West in Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimers Foundation /Dementia support and Services alzfdn.org.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 12, 2020