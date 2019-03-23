Home

Martha I. SWAN


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha I. SWAN Obituary
Age 77, passed away on March 18th in Lancaster. Born June 4, 1941 in Grand Haven, Mich. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Walter Swan, daughter Linda Dandin, son Jim (Julie) Swan, grandchildren Sean and Christina Dandin and her brother Ray Schroeder. She was an avid bowler for over 60 years. She supervised local voter polling places on numerous occasions.

Donations may be placed in honor to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at www.curealz.org
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 23, 2019
