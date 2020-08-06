1/1
Martha Jane LYTH
1929 - 2020
91, born in the town Sharon, Pa, passed away on July 24, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz.
Burial services will be held at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 23287 N. Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, (661)259-0800.
Martha was born in Sharon, Pa. to Clyde Samuel and Margaret Myltredia Clark on June 25, 1929.
She graduated from Sharon High School and married Frederick George Lyth in 1947 and moved to the Los Angeles area in 1959. She worked as an Electronics Inspector for Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE) in Van Nuys, Calif. for many years during the say and loved to make cakes of all kinds at night for he family's enjoyment.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents Clyde Samual and Margaret Myltredia Clark, her spouse, Frederick George Lyth and one brother, Harry J. Clark.
Martha is survived by her two sons, Frederick George Lyth Jr. and his wife Marline Lyth of Lancaster, Calif. and Samuel Wain Lyth Sr. and hiss wife Linda Lyth of Marana, Ariz. She is also survived by her sisters Margaret Reher of Color- ado, Maxine Giancarlo of Ohio and brother Clyde T. Clark, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Frederick George Lyth III, Robert Lyth, Samual Lyth Jr. and Angelina Marie Banks along with six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family of Martha wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Casas Adobes and The Fountains, both in Tucson, Ariz. for their wonderful care and kindness that they showed in the care and comfort of Mom.


Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
