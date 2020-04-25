|
|
Of Lancaster Calif. passed on to our Lord April 22, 2020 at her home. Jeani was born In Long Beach, Calif. on June 29, 1947 to John and Imogene Elam. Jeani attended Cerritos College and Los Angeles Adult Ed becoming a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1969. Chino Comm Hosp ICU, CCU Nurse 1970-72 ; Lakewood Gen. Hosp. Purchasing Agt 1975-76, ICU, CCU Nurse 1972-1975; Bellwood Gen. Hosp, Purchasing Agt 1976-77. She loved Drama and Journalism, spoke latin and was a master thespian receiving several awards; Long Beach State U, Award of Excellence,Drama 1965; Pasadena Playhouse, Award of Excellence, Drama 1964-65; Los Angeles City Collage, Award of Excellence 1965: USC Sch of Jour, 1st Pl Ed Award, Jour 1966. She also became a singer, a professional Ballroom Dance Instructor. She was a member of the Alpha Charter Guild Guild to the Antelope Valley Hospital for the passed 8 years bringing her special talents in floral arrangements and ladies Kentucky Derby hat design. The pass 17 years of our life have been blessed with a lifetime of happiness. I know I will miss her beautiful smile, but all have to do is close my I eyes and there she is again making me feel loved. We met at the Torch Room in Downey when she came in with a friend I shot pool with. We quickly became friends after I went to the Jute-box and played some Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. It wasn't long after that that she asked to go to My Marina's to see her sing open mic with Glen Evens and before I knew it she got me singing. She would sing three nights a week there. We got married in May of 2005. The MGM Las Vegas was our special place to be at lease once a year. We would get dressed up, go to dinner at the Circus Circus Steak House and take in some shows. She turned our house into a beautiful home filled with love and what fun when the family would come to visit. There is a saying we loved that goes "Forget the things that make you sad. Remember the moments that make you glad. Forget the troubles that passed your way. Remember the blessing that came your way."
Above all she was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife. She is survived by her husband Bob, her son Erin and Eneyda Rippee, daughters Angelica and Ashlee, son Jario and great-granddaughter Lea Rose; son Adon and Tara Adams, sons Jacob and Joshua; step son John and Carina Meyerhofer, sons Kellan and Jordon.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, and Jeani's last wishes there will be no services. and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alpha Charter Guild to the Antelope Valley Hospital or a charity your choice.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 25, 2020