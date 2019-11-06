|
94 years old of Lancaster California passed away October 27, 2019 in Roseville California.
Martha was born July 6, 1925 in Isabel South Dakota she was married to Carl R. Goodwyn in June 1945. Martha was a homemaker and a volunteer at the Antelope Valley Hospital for 30 plus years. She was predeceased by her parents John and Bertha Reichert, her husband Carl Goodwyn, sister Ruth, brothers Marvin and Frank Reichert. She is survived by two brothers Emil and Herman Reichert, sister Gladys Patrick, two children John and Sherri. Martha had four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral Arrangements will be held at 11 a.m. November 9, 2019 at Saint Stephen's Lutheran Church in El Dorado Hills California 1001 Olsen Ln., El Dorado Hills, CA 95672
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 6, 2019