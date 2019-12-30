Home

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park
Marvin Dale WOODCOCK


1928 - 2019
Born April 7, 1928, in North Platte, Neb., passed away peacefully December 11, 2019. Marvin was a kind and brilliant man, with a dry and very corny sense of humor. Growing up on a farm with three brothers, he learned to fix anything, doing submarine repair in the Navy and even stabilizing the Lunar Landing Module as an engineer with General Electric at Edwards AFB. He loved working on cars and tinkering in his garage. Marvin is survived by his beloved wife Elaine of 71 years, children Roger Woodcock, Ann Wright and John Woodcock, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service at Joshua Memorial Park Jan. 3, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your church or favorite charity.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 30, 2019
