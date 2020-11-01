On Thursday October 22, 2020, Marvin Frieder MD, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away. He was 86 years old. He is survived by his wife, Sydney and his children Mitchell, Heidi, and Charles as well as his grandchildren Olivia, William, Ashton, and Sarah and his sister Joyce.

Marvin was an avid collector of words and was renowned for his ability to catch and capture them after reading the New York and LA Times daily, for display at his Vocabulary Club meetings. He also reveled in playing old guy tennis with his old guy friends. He loved opera, dining out, and socializing with friends and family. He was loved.





