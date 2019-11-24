Home

Passed away November 14, 2019 to be with the Lord. She had resided in Palmdale, Calif. for the past four and a half years. She was 89 years of age.
Loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother to her loving family. Mary always had time for her family and loved them very much. All of her fiends and family will miss her dearly.
Mary was a proud patriot and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Republicans Woman's Club and numerous Square-dancing Clubs. She loved skiing, play- ing cards and playing dominos.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 24, 2019
