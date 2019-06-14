In Lancaster, California on the evening of Friday May 31, Mary B. Reed (ne´e Harper) died at 81 years of age. She is survived by her two daughters Kate and Ann, her son-in-law Rich Sickler, her grandchildren Cameron McAllister, Eric McAllister, Ryley Sickler, and Avery Sickler. She also leaves behind her beloved siblings Sue and Annie Harper-Heth- cock, John Harper, Dan Harper, and sister-in-law Alice Harper. In the moment of her death, Mary asked to be of use, and in life she served her family with unconditional love and an unrestrained sense of humor. During her adventure, Mary played the saxophone with her eyes shut, taught her students with impish devotion, gardened with abandon, treasured the chance to cook for her family and friends, adored her husband Hal Reed, sold Harper Brooms across the United States, dreamed big, and loved bigger. She will be missed. The family gratefully asks that donations be made in her name to City of Hope and/or Huntington Gardens. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary