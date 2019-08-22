|
|
Died on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Mary was born in Sulphur, Oklahoma in 1935 to Tommie Ross Bedford and Alma Easter (King) Bedford. She is survived by daughters Christal Brewer Saddler (Lancaster, California), Jeri Lynne Brewer (Thornton, Colorado), Andrea Blanche Brewer-Anderson (Tehachapi, California) and grandsons Sidney Robert Saddler II and James Ellis Saddler (both of Las Vegas, Nevada). Mary attended high school at Sumner High School and earned her Associate of Arts degree at Moorpark College in Moorpark California. She achieved her dream of becoming a teacher and taught Home Economics, Bread Making and Quilting and was a certified Quilting teacher and lecturer for over 40 years. She was a lifelong learner who voraciously pursued knowledge of all things. Mary taught in Germany, Colorado, Lancaster, Calif, Simi Valley, Calif, Pomona, Calif and Thousand Oaks, Calif. She was a gifted Quilt Artist whose quilts were expressive, personal and celebrated the uniqueness of her subject. She married James Roland Brewer on September 28 1955. Her love of her family and friends permeated every facet of her life and her death creates a large hole. She considered it her job to make the world a better place and worked to provide support for the Battered Women's Shelter and Grace Resources in Lancaster and organized a monumental donation program of 400 quilts for children in crisis. Everyone who knew her will miss and love her forever. Mary was a devout Christian and an active member of the Palmdale United Methodist Church. Services will be held at Palmdale Methodist Church on Monday, August 26, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019