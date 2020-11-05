Age 96, died at her home on October 27, 2020 in Lancaster, Calif. She was born July 12, 1924 in Racine, Wisconsin, to Mabel and James Matson. She became a resident of Lancaster in 1957. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Alvin, who died in 2007.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Donna, 2 granddaughters, Raquel and Rebekah (Mike), and 6 great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Kaitlyn), Lydia, Brett, Katelyn, Gunner, Carsten and a great-great granddaughter, McKenna. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Betty Pollex of Wisconsin and Carol Pollex Kelly of Nevada and multiple nieces and nephews. Mary retired with 30 years of service with the Air Force Civil Service after spending 29 of those years at Edwards Air Force Base.

Funeral service will be held on November 5, at First Lutheran Church, 38343 N. 15th Street East in Palmdale at 11am with burial to follow at Joshua Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church in Palmdale.

