Passed away and went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019 in Lancaster. Mary was born Mary Earlene Rogers
on April 20, 1944 in Alexandria, La. to Woodrow and Gemmie Rogers.
Through her life, Mary lived in Texas, Oklahoma , and Los Angeles before settling in the Antelope Valley in 1994. She worked for
NAA, Rockwell, and Boeing for 40 years years in the aerospace industry. Mary is survived by her husband Philip Anley, sons Lonny and lance Giberson, Evrett (Dane) Foreman, and two grandchildren Ashley Giberson and Bradley Foreman. Mary and Philip had
been together for 21 years, marrying in July of 2008.
Mary will be missed but never forgotten.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 30, 2019