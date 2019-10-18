|
Passed away Oct. 3, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born Aug. 3, 1923, West Virginia to Esther Ora VanNoy and Joseph Cook. Mary came to the Antelope Valley in 1963 and for many years worked at Bank of America and The Antelope Valley Bank where she too pride in helping small businesses in the community. Mary was active in the community over the years with the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and The Assistance League and enjoyed volunteering. Mary had a wonderful sense of humor, loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Mary was loved by her en- tire family an a large community of friends, and will truly be missed. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Nolan Price. Services will be held at Joshua Memorial Mortuary, 808 E. Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster on Saturday October 19, at 10 a.m., visitation on October 18, between 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 18, 2019