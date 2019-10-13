Home

Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
Mary Ruth (Sanderfer) Price


1923 - 2019
Mary Ruth (Sanderfer) Price Obituary
Affectionately known as Grandma Cookie, passed away at home, peacefully, on October 3, 2019. She was born on August 3, 1923 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Esther Ora VanNoy and Joseph Cook. She was the cherished and beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to a large circle of friends and family. Mary came to the Antelope Valley in 1963 and spent many years at Bank of America and The Antelope Valley Bank, helping small businesses get a foothold in the community. She was also a dedicated community servant, volunteering at the Assistance League well into her 80s. She is survived by her three children, Sharon Coburn, Allen Sanderfer, and Reggie Sanderer, her grandchildren, Kimberley Coburn, Rebecca Sanderfer, Jennifer Sanderfer, Scott Sanderfer, Travis Sanderfer, Rhiannon Chandler, and Preston Sanderfer, her great-grandchildren, Jacob Thayn, Mary McKenna Thayn, Aaron Baker, Kenneth Wayne, Stephen Wayne, Cory Wayne, Sophie Sanderfer, Memphis Sanderfer, Beckham Sanderfer, Paul Castro, Richard Castro and Darrick Grant.
Services will be held at Joshua Memorial Mortuary, 808 E Lancaster Blvd in Lancaster on Saturday October 19, at 10 a.m., visitation October 18, 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 13, 2019
