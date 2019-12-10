Home

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Cascades Restaurant, Rancho Vista Golf Club
3905 Club Rancho Dr.
Palmdale, CA
View Map
Mary Therese O'MALLEY


1938 - 2019
Mary Therese O'MALLEY Obituary
1938 - 2019, age 81, formerly of Chicago, died December 7, 2019 with family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Philip Reilley and former spouse Chester Beaver; loving mother of Edward (Rose) Beaver and Thomas (Judy) Beaver and stepmother of Philip, Valerie, Victor, and Adrienne; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Proud sister of Deirdre, Anne, and Eileen O'Malley. Memorial service Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Cascades Restaurant, Rancho Vista Golf Club, 3905 Club Rancho Dr., Palmdale, CA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
