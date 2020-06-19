Maryanne MASTRO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maryanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
68 of Lancaster, Calif, passed away on June 6, 2020. A long time resident and manicurist (The Doll House and New Waves Salon) of the Antelope Valley. She is survived by her brother and sister-in law Michael and Melodie Mastro, daughter Melissa Pleer, son-in-law Harry and their three sons. Maryanne's passion for art, music and everything purple will not be forgotten. Her prized possession, her piano, was donated to the residents of Prestige Assisted Living, where she resided for the past six years. The mind may go but music lives on forever. She succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia in June, which is Alzheimer's Awareness month. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor at http://act.alz. org/goto/ForMaryanne

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved