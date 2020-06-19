Maryanne MASTRO

68 of Lancaster, Calif, passed away on June 6, 2020. A long time resident and manicurist (The Doll House and New Waves Salon) of the Antelope Valley. She is survived by her brother and sister-in law Michael and Melodie Mastro, daughter Melissa Pleer, son-in-law Harry and their three sons. Maryanne's passion for art, music and everything purple will not be forgotten. Her prized possession, her piano, was donated to the residents of Prestige Assisted Living, where she resided for the past six years. The mind may go but music lives on forever. She succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia in June, which is Alzheimer's Awareness month. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor at http://act.alz. org/goto/ForMaryanne

