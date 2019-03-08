Age 76. Reunited with her husband in heaven, Michael McMullen, on Feb. 26, 2019. She was born Dec. 15, 1942 in Bay Shore, N.Y. to the late Anthony Sr. and Felicia "Fannie" (Densieski) Danowski. In addition to her husband and parents, Marye was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hilenski.



She is survived by her daughters Joy Stewart and Beth McDonald; granddaughters Jaimi (Paul) Sensabaugh, and Nicole McDonald; great-granddaughter Hailee Stewart; her brother Anthony (Barbara) Danowski Jr.; neice Kim Danowski; nephew Brian (Mary) Danowski, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and, dear friends.



Marye was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She had a passion for giving her heart to many charities in need. Marye and Michael adopted a Amur Leopard and fishing cat from the Exotic Animal Breeding Compound in Rosamond, Calif. for numerous years until the passing of the cats. They together, rooted hard for the Cubs and Braves which meant a house divided. Marye was also a devoted Buckeye fan. She graduated from Westhampton Beach High School in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. Marye adored animals and went as far as buying her children's pets outfits every Christmas. She was able to meet many musicians that she listened to growing up.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Fishing Cat, Exotic Feline Breeding Compound (EFBC), in Rosamond, Calif. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary