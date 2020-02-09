Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Central Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew A. RUPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew A. RUPP


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew A. RUPP Obituary
42, of Lancaster, California passed away on February 2, 2020 as a result from injuries sustained in an off-road accident. He was born July 6, 1977 in Lancaster, the son of Dixon Rupp and Shirley McCaslin. He graduated from Littlerock High School.
The last fourteen years he worked as a Service Man for the Los Angeles County Waterworks.
Matt lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his son, that he loved with all his heart. He had hobbies that included coin collecting, metal detecting, working on minibikes, to name a few. All will miss his infectious laugh and smile.
Matt is survived by his parents, son, brother, and sister and all his loving family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be on February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. located at Central Christian Church with reception immediately to follow.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -