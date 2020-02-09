|
42, of Lancaster, California passed away on February 2, 2020 as a result from injuries sustained in an off-road accident. He was born July 6, 1977 in Lancaster, the son of Dixon Rupp and Shirley McCaslin. He graduated from Littlerock High School.
The last fourteen years he worked as a Service Man for the Los Angeles County Waterworks.
Matt lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his son, that he loved with all his heart. He had hobbies that included coin collecting, metal detecting, working on minibikes, to name a few. All will miss his infectious laugh and smile.
Matt is survived by his parents, son, brother, and sister and all his loving family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be on February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. located at Central Christian Church with reception immediately to follow.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 9, 2020