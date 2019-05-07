1939 - 2019

Melvin Ray Mauldin, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 02, 2019. Born to Everett and Delora Mauldin on October 18, 1939 in Lancaster, Calif, the youngest of 4 children.

He is now enjoying the long awaited reunion with family and friends that have gone before. What a wonderful time they are having, praise God! Melvin was a lifelong resident of the Antelope Valley and had a very successful plumbing business. He is survived by his 2 older brother's Fred and John Mauldin; three children, Steve (Janet), Larry (Judy), and Kristie Mauldin; six grandchildren, Kalen (Ashley) Mauldin, Heather (Jonathen) Norton, Lisa (Ryan) Briscoe, Michael (Meghan) VanDyne, Jessica (Dustin) Hinker, and Jacob (Brooke) Mauldin; and eleven great grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at the feet of his beloved Mother Delora Bassham and his older sister Dorothy Parkerson, and beside wife Roberta Jean Mauldin.

A graveside service will be held at Joshua Memorial Park 808 East Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, Calif., 93535 on May 10, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.stjude.org

He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed! Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 7, 2019