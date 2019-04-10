|
|
of Lancaster, Calif., was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 10, 1950 passed away on April 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Alicia.
She leaves behind her husband Samuel, her daughter Lisa, her granddaughter Aretha and 3 other grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. She also leaves behind an aunt and uncle, her older brother Ronnie, younger siblings Nate, Teresa, Barbara, Mona, Sidney, and Debra.
Services will be held Saturday at Hicks Mortuary located in Palmdale, CA on Saturday April 12, 2019.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 10, 2019