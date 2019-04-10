Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Mortuary
8837 E Palmdale Blvd
Palmdale, CA 93552
(661) 944-4595
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvina Beatrice DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvina Beatrice "Cissy" DAVIS


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvina Beatrice "Cissy" DAVIS Obituary
of Lancaster, Calif., was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 10, 1950 passed away on April 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Alicia.
She leaves behind her husband Samuel, her daughter Lisa, her granddaughter Aretha and 3 other grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. She also leaves behind an aunt and uncle, her older brother Ronnie, younger siblings Nate, Teresa, Barbara, Mona, Sidney, and Debra.
Services will be held Saturday at Hicks Mortuary located in Palmdale, CA on Saturday April 12, 2019.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now