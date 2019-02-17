Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Elks Lodge 240 E. Ave. K Lancaster , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Meredith SMITH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Meredith Leslie SMITH

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Feb. 20, 1956 - Jan. 26, 2019

Meredith Leslie Smith, 62, Lancaster, Calif. resident died Saturday, January 26, 2019 in Northridge, Calif. Meredith, known as "Leslie" and "Les" was born in Gulfport, Mississippi to Isaac Merton Smith and Tavery Louise (Richardson) Smith. His family moved to Carrolton, Texas where he attended grade school, junior high, and part of high school.

In 1972, Les moved to Aberdeen, Wash. to live with his Uncle and Aunt; Arthur and Lois Richardson. Here he attended Weather- wax High taking an Auto Shop class where he learned how to be a mechanic. Les graduated in 1974 and began working as a mechanic at several businesses; Jim's Exxon, Spoon Automotive, Kelly Chevrolet and even operated an Engine Repair business out of his garage, to name a few.

Les moved to the San Fernando Valley, Calif. in 1986 and began working for Sheridan Toyota in Santa Monica. In 1988; he started working for Toyota of Simi Valley; where he became a certified Toyota Master Technician. Then in August 1995, Les changed jobs heading back to Sheridan Toyota, later becoming known as Toyota of Santa Monica.

Living in Calif., Les enjoyed many activities, especially spending time with family and friends. He loved to jet-ski and camp at several local lakes. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and attending car and bike shows. Les also enjoyed dancing, listening to music and attended numerous concerts. He had a fascination with airplanes and attended several air shows; even attending an event for a famous world record setting pilot. He was a skilled driver and became a Driving Instructor for the High Performance Driving Experience during the time he was racing his modified BMW on the National Auto Sport Association Circuit. Les also enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast and dinner at the Elks Lodge; where he was a member. On one of his days off, you could find him doing any number of these things or eating at his favorite BBQ restaurant, Dr. Hoggly Woggly's Tyler Texas BBQ.

In 1998, Les moved to Quartz Hill, Calif., in the Antelope Valley. Shortly thereafter, Les met a shy 6- year old little girl named Priscila, who wouldn't even speak to him during their first meeting. As Les told the story, while holding his hand, she asked if she could call him Daddy and his heart melted. From that point on Priscila was Daddy's little girl and his pride and joy. He began to fill his time attending school events and extra-curricular activities like plays, swim meets, and marching band competitions. As his little girl grew, so did his joy with being a dad. He enjoyed sharing all the things he loved with her like camping, jet-skiing, and even riding on the motorcycle. For the next 20 years he'd say things like "she's in the 3rd grade, she's growing so fast" and "she's driving now, I can't believe it" and then it was "wow, my little girl is leaving for college, I'm so proud of her". Les loved having a grown daughter too. They enjoyed spending time together, even if all they did was spend the day at home. In the last 2 years, Les and his daughter travelled domestically together to Texas for a family reunion and to Washington DC to visit the capitol.

Les is survived by one daughter: Bertha Priscila Rodriguez, three brothers: Tommy and Dee Smith, Joseph Smith, Frank Eldredge, two sisters: Cindy Barnes and Louise Barnes, cousin (who Les called "sis"): Carolyn and Daniel Mott and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Les was preceded in death by his parents Isaac M. Smith and Tavery L. Eldredge, brother Wesley Smith and his Uncle Arthur and Aunt Lois Richardson.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 2, at 11:00 am at the Elks Lodge, 240 E. Ave. K, Lancaster, CA 93535. Reception to follow. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 17, 2019