Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Mt. Mesa, CA
Was born March 30, 1945 to Floyd Thomas and Edith Caler. She passed away from this world May 2, 2019. While attending Antelope Valley High School, she was active in the marching band and was also selected to the California All-Sate Orchestra. After attending Antelope Valley College, she applied, tested and was hired at Edwards Air Force Base. She had a very distinguished career and retired in 1995. After retirement she moved to Bodfish, Calif., and became very active in women's golf, playing at various golf courses and country clubs. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, nephew and partner L. Banfield. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Carolyn Watters (Glenn), niece Cecil Juni (Randy), nephew Jake Caler and beloved pets Boo and Button. She had many friends and was loved by all she met. A celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Mt. Mesa, California on June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 19, 2019
