Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guerra & Gutierrez Mortuary
5800 E. Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 722-1900
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Guerra & Gutierrez Mortuary
5800 E. Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90022
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael D. POPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. POPA


2019 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. POPA Obituary
70 years of age, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Palmdale Regional Medical Center in Palmdale, California.
Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alyson, his daughter, Aryn Guenther, son, Zack (Cortney) Popa, four sisters, Christine (Andy) Ma, Susan (David) Lutz, Elizabeth Burke, Margaret (Carey) Louey.
Born August 18, 1949 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Elo and Thelma Popa. A long-time resident of the Antelope Valley, Mike was the owner of AA&M Roofing, an avid golfer and proud to have served in the United States Army. Mike truly lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of many.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary, 5800 E. Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022, followed by interment at Rose Hills Memorial Park. Reception to follow.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael D.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -