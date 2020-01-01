|
70 years of age, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Palmdale Regional Medical Center in Palmdale, California.
Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alyson, his daughter, Aryn Guenther, son, Zack (Cortney) Popa, four sisters, Christine (Andy) Ma, Susan (David) Lutz, Elizabeth Burke, Margaret (Carey) Louey.
Born August 18, 1949 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Elo and Thelma Popa. A long-time resident of the Antelope Valley, Mike was the owner of AA&M Roofing, an avid golfer and proud to have served in the United States Army. Mike truly lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of many.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary, 5800 E. Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022, followed by interment at Rose Hills Memorial Park. Reception to follow.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 1, 2020