Jan. 2, 1952 - May 30, 2019 Michael was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico and went into God's loving hands in Acton, California. Michael is survived by his wife Kathy White, sons Michael White, Manny White, and Sean Daley, sister Pat Weber, brother Dave White, and 8 grandchildren. Father Palmer White Jr., mother Feliz White, and brother John White preceded him in death. Michael worked for JPL and was an honored veteran. He will forever be remembered in our hearts and minds. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church located at 565 West Kettering, Lancaster on June 21, 2019 at 9:30 am.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 21, 2019