Passed away at home in Northfield, Maine on Sept. 23, 2020, after a short illness. He was 72. He was alert and accepting to the end, modeling dignity in death as he did in life.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1947 in Washington, D.C., son of Theodore Raymond Frye and Martha Elizabeth Kissane. At age 21, while stationed at Cutler Naval Station, he met his future wife and lifelong companion Jane Hayward, of Machias.

After completing his service, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Cornell University and became a civilian employee of the Air Force. He earned a master's degree in public administration and worked at Loring, Hanscom, and Edwards Air Force bases over a 38-year career. He and Jane welcomed two daughters while in Boston and raised them in Lancaster, Calif.

Jane's passing in 2018 ended their devoted marriage of 45 years, and he moved to her childhood community, near her brothers and extended family. He served as town clerk for Northfield from 2019, and performed his duties faithfully to the end.

He was a passionate researcher of genealogy, an avid reader and movie buff, a wine connoisseur, a loyal fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. He had a thirst for knowledge and enjoyed discussions of current affairs, but was the first to stop them in order to keep the peace. His lifelong friendships bridged ideological differences.

He is mourned by daughters Amelia Frye, with husband Benjamin Stein, and Margaret (Meggy) Frye, with children Henry and Jack and partner Carl (Guido) Marziali; siblings Susan Frye, with son Benjamin, Dorothy Emery, and Max Frye; brothers-in-law Fred and Johnny Hayward, with spouses Dawn and Cheryl.

Memorial plans will be announced next summer.

