Joshua Mortuary - Palmdale
3150 E Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale, CA 93550
(661) 947-4155
Michael HICKS
Michael Ray HICKS


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Ray HICKS Obituary
Born April 4, 1961 passed away on March 3, 2019. He wasn't always perfect but he loved his family deeply.
Mike is survived by his wife Edith; children Cassandra (Glenn), Brittany, Michael, Veronica; his five beautiful grandchildren; his loving parents Larry Hicks and Jane Hicks; siblings Katrina, Delores, Kimberly J and Kimberly N; nieces and nephews.
Mike made an impact on everyone he met. He loved to ride his motorcycle and will always be Bad to the Bone.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on March 16th at his home starting with a final motorcycle ride.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 14, 2019
