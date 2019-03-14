|
Born April 4, 1961 passed away on March 3, 2019. He wasn't always perfect but he loved his family deeply.
Mike is survived by his wife Edith; children Cassandra (Glenn), Brittany, Michael, Veronica; his five beautiful grandchildren; his loving parents Larry Hicks and Jane Hicks; siblings Katrina, Delores, Kimberly J and Kimberly N; nieces and nephews.
Mike made an impact on everyone he met. He loved to ride his motorcycle and will always be Bad to the Bone.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on March 16th at his home starting with a final motorcycle ride.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 14, 2019