Passed away peacefully into Heaven on Sept. 14, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1957 in West Covina, Calif., to Ervin and Ardette Dyrdahl. She was the youngest of 5 children. Michelle lived in El Segundo and West Los Angeles. When Michelle

was 15, she met Mike Slankard and at 16, she and Mike got married. They were married for 48 years. They moved to the Antelope Valley in 1986 and raised their 3 sons. Michelle liked teaching special needs children, working at the school for 15 years, gardening, quilting, scrapbooking and painting. Michelle is survived by her sons Michael (Denise) Tehachapi, Calif, Jeffrey (Manu) Rollinsford, N.H., and Timothy, (Reanna) Lancaster, Calif, grandchildren Alexis, Michael, Jonathan, Sarah, Derek, Benjamin, great grandchildren Xander, Xiomara, lastly but not the least, her husband Mike Slankard, her partner for life, who always LOVED and cared for her and will miss her every second of the day. She will be sorely missed.

Visitation, service and graveside is on Monday Sept. 28, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. All guests must wear a mask during services. 50 chairs available for close family and friends, all others that attend will need to stand. More people will be allowed in the cemetery for graveside services.

