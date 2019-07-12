86, peacefully passed away on the evening of June 30, 2019 in Lancaster, California. The fourth of seven children, she was born November 20, 1932 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Robert John Zopfi and Hertha Louise Edler Zopfi.

Mildred was raised in Appleton, Colorado, and as a young woman attended Mesa College in Grand Junction, Colorado. In October of 1955 she married William Carder Baer, a young man who grew up down the road from the Zopfi family. Bill and Mildred had two daughters. They moved to California in the late 1950s. In 1978 they settled in Lancaster. Mildred was an amazing cook! After their girls were off to college she went to work at Antelope Valley High School as a baker in the cafeteria, retiring years later.

Mildred and Bill were full of adventure. They traveled everywhere together and found wonderful people to share their love of the arts, landscapes and people at every turn. They enjoyed group trips to other countries several times, as well as many driving trips with their truck and trailer – ultimately having traveled to every state in the United States, including Alaska. At home in Lancaster they enjoyed walking and reading, and serving their church. Mildred also loved her roses and lilacs. From 1996 to 2010 they ran the Thursday Soup Kitchen at the Lancaster United Methodist Church. They organized volunteers, prepared the meal (seasonally bringing vegetables from their garden) and served the poor homeless weekly. Mildred always enjoyed helping others.

She is survived by her husband William Carder Baer, two daughters, Susan Carol Baer Riedel (Larry Riedel) of San Bernardino, Calif., and Teddi June Baer of Elko, Nev., two grandsons, Justin (Andrea) Rocha of Elko, Nev., and Tanner Snow Baer (Shanell Snyder) of Vancouver, Wash., sisters Ruth Doyle of Grand Junction, Colo., Roberta (Darrell) Raymond of Palisade, Colo., brother James (Verna) Zopfi of LaMesa, Calif., and sever- al nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at Joshua Memorial Park, 808 East Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, Calif. at 2 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

The family suggests memorial donations to the .

Forever in our hearts. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 12, 2019