Called home to our Lord on Tuesday, March 19th. Born July 4th, 1926, to Gustav and Millie Oakes, in Elk Point, S.D. Mildred was a loving and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. Mildred attended and graduated Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, and worked in education for over 40 years. However, Mildred's number one priority was always her family. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren, and embraced every moment with them. Mildred especially loved her role as Nana, and was truly the matriarch of our family. Mildred was also a good friend, and enjoyed many close friendships throughout her life. She will be dearly missed, and forever in our hearts.



Mildred is survived by her daughter, Kristi (Steve) Riley, and her daughter Kathleen Abrego. Mildred is also survived by nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30th, at 1:00 P.M., at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1821 West Lancaster Blvd. Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019