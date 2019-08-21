|
Passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2019, at the age of 32 while traveling to England on vacation with his parents and girlfriend, Katrina Sevilla and her family.
Miles is survived by his parents; his brother, Derek Davis, sister-in-law Rebeca Quintanar and nephew Isaac; his sister, Vikki C. Davis and nephews Christian, Justin, and Jordan; significant other, Katrina Sevilla and aunts, Tye Smith of Vista, California, Karin Smith of St George, Utah and Mary Dixon-Davis of Natchez, Mississippi and uncle, Eric Smith of St George, Utah and a host of cousins. He is predeceased by his uncles, James A. Davis and Frederick Kurtis Smith; his grandmothers, Corrine Davis and Georgia J. Smith; and his grandfathers, Willie Davis, Sr. and Thayne C. Smith.
Miles was born in Panorama City, California on September 1, 1986, to Willie Davis, Jr. and Michele Smith-Davis. He attended Acton Elementary School and High Desert Middle School, graduating from Paraclete High School in 2004. Miles attended Antelope Valley College and College of the Canyons and graduated with an AA degree in Communications this past May.
Miles was a devoted friend who loved to help people. He enjoyed sports, volunteering in the community, and working at the libraries in Valencia and Canyon Country. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 578 here in Acton. Miles was a problem solver and enjoyed working on computers and around his home. He loved music and composed numerous original raps. He was devoted fan of the Oakland Raiders, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the UCLA Bruins.
Miles was deeply committed to social justice and planned a future dedicated to serving others. Miles went out of his way to put others before himself. He always showed up with a smile on his face and a spark in his heart. He will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, all who knew him, and Raider Nation.
A cremation service was held on August 7, at 9:00 a.m. Mortlake Crematorium, Richmond, Surrey, England United Kingdom. Mr. Paul Sutton officiated. Flowers were provided by Katrina Sevilla and Cynthia Sevilla. Following the service, a luncheon was held at Osckar's Cafe´ in Acton, London, England, United Kingdom.
A memorial service will be held Saturday August 24, at 1:00 p.m. at the Acton Community Center. Following this celebration of Miles's life lunch will be served. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019