Passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Lancaster.
Milton was preceded in death by his sons Ronald and Gary Rogers. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lorene; daughter Marsha Berberbich; grandchildren Lori (Frank) Ferro of Idyllwild, Calif., Kirk (Krisi) Rogers of Wash., Rachelle (Jeff) Bobber of Palmdale, Brian (Karen) Rogers of Huntington Beach, Calif. Steven Rogers of Van Nuys, Calif., Jennifer (Chad) Johnson of Sandy, Utah; seven great- grand children; and his brother Melvin (Poo) Rogers of New Mexico. Milton retired after a career of 30 years from Northrop Aircraft. He loved carpentry, photography, playing golf, model building and was a big Dodger base- ball fan.
Per his request there will be a private family memorial.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from July 2 to July 3, 2019
