Peacefully passed away on November 12, 2020. Moorthy was born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka on February 5, 1941 to the late Mr. Arumugam Sinnadurai and the late Mrs. Annamma Sinnadurai. He was married to Claudia Shanthi for over 50 years and had two children, Asha Kalyani and Geetha Vanaja.
Moorthy excelled in his academic endeavors and obtained his medical degree in Sri Lanka in 1967. He completed postgraduate training at Bronx-Lebanon and Coney Island Hospitals in New York and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Boston University in Massachusetts. Upon finishing his training, he moved to the Antelope Valley as its first gastroenterologist in 1976.
He was a dedicated and caring physician who was loved and respected by his patients and colleagues. He served the people of the Antelope Valley for over 40 years and was on the staff of Lancaster Community Hospital, Antelope Valley Hospital, and the Palmdale Regional Health Center.
He was a visionary, a pioneer, and an entrepreneur. He was a founder of the Sierra Medical Plaza, Sierra Medical Group, Antelope Valley Health Foundation, Ana Verde Medical Center, Sierra Immediate Care Center, and Sierra Gastroenterology. His community service extended beyond medicine and he was also a founder of the Children's Center of the Antelope Valley, a founding director of the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, and Campaign Chairman of the Antelope Valley Chapter of the United Way in 1985. Moorthy will be remembered by his patients, staff, colleagues and friends for his kindness, compassion, sense of humor and boundless generosity. He was a loving husband and father and source of unending support to his extended family.
Moorthy is survived by his wife Shanthi, daughters Asha and Geetha and son-in-law Justin Sonny Marshall, his sister Nageswary Kanagaratnam (wife of the late Visuvanathar Kanagaratnam), his brother Muthulingam Sinnadurai and sister-in-law Vanmathi Muthulingam, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, the funeral will be private and only for the family. However, the service, which will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10am PST, will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to designated charities may be made. Further information will be available on the Halley Olsen website: https://www.halleyolsen.com/memorials/sinnadurai-moorthy/4427868/index.php