Loving Wife and Mother. Born September 29, 1972. Departed October 18, 2020. Services for Murdewiyanti and Talent Finn will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Haley Olsen, 44831 N. Cedar Ave, Lancaster, CA 93534

