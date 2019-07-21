Born November 28,1922 in Shelton, Connecticut. Passed away May 13, 2019 in Lancaster, California. Raised in Connecticut with her two sisters Evelyn Brainard and Viola Davis and numerous nieces and nephews; married August 16, 1941 to Charles W. Blessing Sr. Myrtle worked at Howard and Barbers department store in Derby Conn, was a member of the Shelton Methodist Church and raised her four children in Shelton util the family moved to Lancaster, Calif. in 1961. She worked with her husband at Forest Home Center, H & E Hardware in Lancaster and Pioeer True Value Hardware in Tehachapi.

Myrtle never met a stranger. She loved meeting new people and enjoying taking Sunday drives. She enjoyed going to lunch with her neighbors and friends and celebrating their birthdays. She was an avid jigsaw puzzle fan and she passed that passion along to her children.

Myrtle and Charles were married for 68 years. Charles passed in April 2009. She is survived by her four children, daughters Diane (Dave) Lindquist, Cheryl Blessing and fiance Dave Gulbranson, sons Donald (Linda) Blessing II and Charles Blessing Jr. Grandchildren Rodney (Angela) Cox, Kevin Cox, Donald Blessing III, Keri (Adam) Lindsey, and Christopher Cates, great grandchildren, Erik, Brett, Kyrsten, Courtney and Sebastian Cox, Lukas and Eden Lindsey.

Her family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the support from Pro Care Hospice and staff at The Ellison John Transitional Care Center in Lancaster for the last year and half of her long life. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, she is missed but will live in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life was held June 15, 2019 with family and friends. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 21, 2019