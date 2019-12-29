|
Born in Lancaster, Calif. February 12, 1965, passed away in Rosamond, Calif., December 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Abigail of Portland, Ore., her mother Irene Joan Greene, and brothers Anthony, John, and David Wright. Pre-deceased by her brother Philip Wright. Nancy survived having four big brothers, had a great laugh and a sweet smile. She loved her family and loved the Lord. She had a kind spirit and a positive outlook on life. Graveside service to be held at Joshua Memorial Park, Jan. 2, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 29, 2019