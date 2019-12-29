Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Joshua Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Ann VALENCIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann (Wright) VALENCIA


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann (Wright) VALENCIA Obituary
Born in Lancaster, Calif. February 12, 1965, passed away in Rosamond, Calif., December 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Abigail of Portland, Ore., her mother Irene Joan Greene, and brothers Anthony, John, and David Wright. Pre-deceased by her brother Philip Wright. Nancy survived having four big brothers, had a great laugh and a sweet smile. She loved her family and loved the Lord. She had a kind spirit and a positive outlook on life. Graveside service to be held at Joshua Memorial Park, Jan. 2, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -