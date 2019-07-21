October 15, 1956 - July 9, 2019 Nancy Mackenzie, beloved wife of Ian Mackenzie, and loving mother of Elizabeth, Neil, and Samantha Mackenzie passed from this life on Tuesday July 9 after a long battle with encephalitis. Nancy also leaves behind her mother Bernadine, sisters Sandy, Janet, and Eileen, and brothers David, Robert, and John.

Nancy was a graduate of the Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia and trained at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. As a Kaiser pediatrician and Antelope Valley resident since 1990, Nancy was known by many. It was not uncommon for Nancy to be in a store and have a small child point and exclaim, "That's my doctor!" She will be deeply missed.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on August 3 at Saint Serra Parish in Lancaster, CA. All who wish to pay their respects to Nancy are welcome. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 21, 2019