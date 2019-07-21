Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Serra Parish
Lancaster, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy MACKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Nancy MACKENZIE


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Nancy MACKENZIE Obituary
October 15, 1956 - July 9, 2019 Nancy Mackenzie, beloved wife of Ian Mackenzie, and loving mother of Elizabeth, Neil, and Samantha Mackenzie passed from this life on Tuesday July 9 after a long battle with encephalitis. Nancy also leaves behind her mother Bernadine, sisters Sandy, Janet, and Eileen, and brothers David, Robert, and John.
Nancy was a graduate of the Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia and trained at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. As a Kaiser pediatrician and Antelope Valley resident since 1990, Nancy was known by many. It was not uncommon for Nancy to be in a store and have a small child point and exclaim, "That's my doctor!" She will be deeply missed.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on August 3 at Saint Serra Parish in Lancaster, CA. All who wish to pay their respects to Nancy are welcome.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.