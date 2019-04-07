Age 79, passed away peacefully after suffering from a long illness on Jan. 29, 2019. Nancy was born on June 5, 1939 in Denver Colo. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Ralph Haley and Florence (Brown) Haley, and her sister Carolyn (Haley) Hutchison.



Nancy grew up in Lancaster and graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1957. Nancy went on to have a successful career as an administrative secretary, which took her to Sacramento Calif. to work at the State Capitol with Assemblyman Phil Wyman. Nancy later retired from the State of California.



Nancy enjoyed being outdoors. You could find her reading the newspaper in the sunshine, gardening, taking walks along the river, rescuing animals in need and entertaining. Friends commented on how generous and outgoing she was. She always had time to listen and give wise counsel. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.



She leaves behind three children, Deaun, Richard, and David. Five grandchildren, Nathan, Sara, Sierra, Morgan, and Matthew. Nancy had four great grandchildren, Shyann, Mason, Kiley and Ethan, and two nephews, Michael and Steven.



Celebration of Life will be held on April 13th at 1:00 P.M. at Grace Lutheran Church, 856 West Newgrove St, Lancaster, Calif., followed by a graveside service at 2:30 P.M. at Joshua Memorial Park, 808 East Lancaster Blvd. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary