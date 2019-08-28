|
|
Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. She was eighty years old and a blessing to all who knew her. She was born on July 13, 1939, in Fort Worth, Texas. On November 21, 1958, she married the love of her life, Dan E. Jackson. They moved to California in 1963. Dan's ministry took them all over California, including Lancaster, where Dan was pastor of First Baptist Church of Lancaster from 1986 to 1993. In addition to helping with Dan's ministry, and doing (let's face it) all of the work at home and with the kids, Nelda had her own extremely successful and demanding career as a teacher for nearly forty years. Among other schools, Nelda taught at Lincoln Elementary in Lancaster. In 2017, Nelda fell and then suffered a cascade of health problems. Then, on April 9, 2019, her spirit suffered a crushing blow when Dan passed away. She held on, dimmed by loss but shining still with love, until she succumbed to a hemorrhage on August 21, 2019. Nelda is survived by her daughters: Tammy Wilson, Tanya Collins, and Teri Lindsay; son: Dan Jackson; sister: Frances Murphy; granddaughters: Danae, Ariel, Kelsey, Alyssa, Jerilyn and Maya; grandsons: Tyler, Jake and Devon; great-granddaughter: Fera; sons-in- law: Will Wilson, Ed Lindsay and Bob Collins; and daughter-in-law: Nita Patel. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Merriam Chapel at Atherton Baptist Homes, 214 S. Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 28, 2019