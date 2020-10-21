ngrid CHAPMAN

Passed away at home peacefully in Palmdale California on October 12, 2020, after a battle with Parkinson's. She was 73. She was a loving wife and loved by her family and the community.

She was born on Feb. 05, 1947 in the Hague, Holland daughter of Bram Vanderstok and Lucie Walter. At age 18 she attended Whittier Collage then transferred to UCLA and graduated Magna Cum Laude. She served as a road manager and communications liaison for comedienne Phyllis Diller for 20 years. She started her own business "Chapman Communications" with her brother Robert. She worked tirelessly with friends to help her husband put on a parade in Lancaster for the Viet Nam Veterans in 2006. She served on many boards and committees in the Antelope Valley and worked to address the issues of Child Abuse and raise awareness; she was Resource Director of the Children's Center and she was Chair of "Heartsounds". She was co-founder of the inaugural Women's Conference of the Antelope Valley booking National Speakers to enrich the women of the Antelope Valley Area. She served as Chairwoman of the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2005-2006. She was Director on the Executive Committee of the Antelope Valley Board of Trade. She served on the Mental Health Advisory Committee and won the prestigious Leona Frieder award in 2010. She was appointed to the Foundation Board of the Lancaster Museum of Art and History. She encouraged young people to pursue their dreams and created an event called "AV IDOL" which profiles young singing talent. She was also active in the Lancaster West Rotary and directed their charitable giving to deserving non-profits in the Antelope Valley. The Board of Supervisors of LA County commended Ingrid for outstanding dedication and joined with the LA County Commission for Women on receiving the "Woman Of The Year Award".

She is survived by her husband Gary of 26 years of marriage, her sister Monique LeRoy, brother Robert Vanderstok and numerous nephews and nieces.

Her memorial will be in 2021

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 21, 2020.