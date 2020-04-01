|
Born January 21, 1964, in Lancaster California to William Nicholas Karamanos and Bette (Dallas) Hegel. Passed away 56 years old at Antelope Valley Hospital March 27, 2020 with his family by his side. Nicholas served in the United States Air Force, then returning to the Antelope Valley to start a family. Following the family business, he became owner of Antelope Valley Sewing and Vacuum before starting a career as an Information Technology Project Manager. Nicholas' hobbies included riding his motorcycle, fishing, cooking, and sharing his Thailand experiences of temples, cuisine, and beaches. Nicholas is survived by his daughter Kira Karamanos, ex-wife Nayma Karamanos, stepmother Celine Karamanos, sisters Nikki Karamanos Skelton, Vicki Karamanos Carpenter, and Pat Karamanos Mulvey. Also survived by brother Mike Marino, nephews Garrett Skelton, Tyler Skelton, Nicholas Spiers, Randy Travis, Rustin Travis and his beloved dog Snickers.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 1, 2020