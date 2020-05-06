Nicholes "Bear" F. Madinger blessed this Earth on May 6, 1990 in Ventura, California. He was the third and youngest child of Kathie-Ann Wood and Robert Tilden Madinger.

Nick grew up in Lancaster, California where he faced and overcame many barri- ers. By the time he reached the age of 27, he was a successful business owner, at the height of his career, in the Solar Maintenance and Solar Pest Guard Industry.

Known for his sense of humor, witty banter, and playful personality. The king of Roasts; he could leave you laughing for hours on end.

Although, only 29 at the time of his passing, Nick touched the lives of many people in his lifetime. He was dedicated to his family, friends and colleagues, showing true kindness and compassion to all who crossed his path. He helped those in financial need, or otherwise, willing to give you the shoes on his feet or the shirt on his back.

A true survivor with 9 lives, surviving brain injury, motorcycle accidents, rolling off roofs, near drowning, brain surgery, and various close calls due to his seizure disorder. Despite all these narrow escapes Nick was passionate about living life, never allowing anything to stop him from moving forward and having fun.

Nick was both an athlete and sports fanatic. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, snowboarding, and golfing with his Grandpa Chuck. He was an avid Denver Bronco's and football fan attending NFL games with his Aunt Tamie, celebrating team wins with friends and strangers.

Nick joined our Father in Heaven on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was preceded by his father Robert T. Madinger.

Loving son, grandson, nephew, uncle and cousin, his memory will forever live in the hearts and minds of his mother, Kathie-Ann Wood; the Love of his life of 15 years, Dichele Harris, his two siblings, Sally Saurez and Robert T. Madinger Jr, along with his wife Sarah Madinger; his great- grandma, Fran Faith; his grandpa Chuck Gordon; his two aunts Tamie Gordon and Lucy Gordon; his three uncles Charlie Gordon, Tracy Gordon and Rex Gable. He is also survived by his cousins, nephew and four nieces, as well as many other relatives and friends.

