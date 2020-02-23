|
Born on July 13, 1946 in Los Angeles, Calif., and went home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020. Joyce, or "Miss Joyce" to many, ran a family day care for 33 years. She provided care, education and love to so many children in the Antelope Valley. She was also a classical pianist and shared her love of music with her family, day care children, and church members as the accompanist to the vocalists at the Christian Science Church. Joyce was full of life and energy. She loved to bake and spend time in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers. She was a caring wife and an amazing mother, so full of love, compassion and joy. She had a passion for God that influenced everything she did. Joyce lived her life for our Lord and Savior and those who knew her could attest to her unwavering faith and unbelievable strength. She will be greatly missed. Joyce was proceeded in death by her husband Samuel Radford Roach in 2013. She is survived by her three children and ten grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Christian Science Church at 1 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Reception to follow. All who knew our beautiful mother are welcome to attend.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 23, 2020